Paintball vandals hit Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police say they’ve received multiple reports of someone shooting a paintball gun out of a moving vehicle.

“Multiple injuries have been reported and the incidents have taken place throughout the city,” Topeka police said, in a Facebook post.

Officers released a picture of an SUV believed to be involved. They said anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could be awarded up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to make an anonymous report.