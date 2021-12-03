Pedestrian hit near intersection of Oliver and Orme in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been hit by a car near the intersection of Oliver and Orme St., in Wichita on Friday night.

Police say the crash occurred around 6:51 p.m. The driver was heading southbound on Oliver, when he struck the pedestrian who was headed westbound on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the incident, but has since reopened.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.