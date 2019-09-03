People spend unofficial end of summer shopping local for Labor Day deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– People are enjoying the unofficial end of summer celebrating while trying to take advantage of Labor Day deals.

On Labor Day morning, it was likely you woke up to tons of emails offering you the best Labor Day deals, specifically from big retailers. But they aren’t the only ones needing that extra money. It’s small stores who also benefit from the holiday spending.

“It just seems like a lot of the local businesses are shutting down because of all these chains,” said Labor Day shopper Deana Sample. “I believe in shopping local.”

From 20 percent off to sales on sales, shopping was one way people wrapped up their summer on Labor Day.

“Being with the customers is probably one of the most, is the most, important part of Pink Suitcase,” Sales Associate Brittany Bemus said. “Without our customers, our small business wouldn’t succeed.”

Instead of heading to the big stores, many shopped locally at the Vintage Stock, The Pink Suitcase and Studio Furniture in Topeka.

“They feel like family,” Vintage Stock Store Manager Matt Rosswell said. “They feel like friends. And they’ve helped me and my employees be successful. They feed my daughters, so I really appreciate that.”

People coming in and out of the stores are a way small business owners make an income and build relationships with people face to face.

“We’re grateful for every customer,” Keith Lynch said, owner of Studio Furniture. “We’ve had over 25,000 customers that we’ve had throughout the year. And we build kind of a relationship with them. Even more so than selling furniture.”

So next time you’re shopping on the holidays remember, “help the local businesses instead of going online,” Deana said.

In 2017 WalletHub.com found clothes, electronics and school supplies as the biggest Labor Day purchases, online and in-store.