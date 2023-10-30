TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voters in one local school district will decide a bond issue in November for renovations to its facilities.

The Perry-Lecompton school district is putting a bond issue on the ballot involving renovation projects for the entire district. According to Jefferson County records, the district is wanting to use nearly $18 million for district-wide improvements. This proposed bond issue would not increase the mill levy, according to USD 343 Superintendent J.B. Elliot.

“We don’t want a new bond issue levying more taxes or levying more mills that what our current one does,” Elliot said.

The key items on this bond issue are safe entrances to all school building, extra space for the district’s daycare and Lecompton Elementary School, theater renovations, additional physical education/gym space and a new baseball and softball complex.

Elliot told 27 News these items weren’t just chosen by those at the school or on the board. These ideas came from those in the community.

“I hope our community realizes it’s input from a lot of people in different ages,” Elliot said. “So, it’s not just the board’s point of view, it’s not just my point of view.”

If the bond issue doesn’t pass, Elliot tells 27 News the mill rate will drop after the current bond issue gets paid off in 2024. As for those six projects, they would not get addressed in the next few years.

“Simply put, there just isn’t enough money to address the district’s facility needs without a bond issue,” Elliot said.

For more information about the bond issue, visit the USD 343 website.

Constituents will have the opportunity to vote on this bond issue on Nov. 7. Polls open at 7 a.m.