Person found bound and unconscious in Osage County parking lot

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Osage County officers are looking into someone who was found bound and unconscious inside of a car near Lawrence.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday Lawrence USD 497 said law enforcement officials from Osage County found someone bound and unconscious in the former Wakarusa Valley school building parking lot.

Lawrence Public Schools said that the crime did not happen in Douglas County and didn’t have any connection to the school district or the school property, other than the vehicle being parked there.

They also said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no crimes occurred in Douglas county or had any connection to the school district.