Philadelphia artist draws Arrowhead with a twist

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (KSNT) – Artist Dan Duffy recreates images of iconic places and moments in history by meticulously handwriting relevant words. His latest piece is one Chiefs fans need to see.

Duffy released his latest piece Monday, a tribute to Kansas City and the iconic Arrowhead stadium using the names of every Chief from 1969-2020.

This Arrowhead Stadium Word Art was handwritten over the course of 150-200 hours and contains 1,292 names in all.

Chiefs fans, this one's for you. Arrowhead Stadium handwritten with every Chief ever. Great gift for a die hard fan! pic.twitter.com/mxMRR6AK69 — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) March 31, 2020

On his website, Duffy also has a piece that’s a nod to Patrick Mahomes 2018 MVP season.

Introducing the Patrick Mahomes word art, handwritten with the stats and scores from every game of his 2018 MVP season! DM me for prints! pic.twitter.com/U3fofuDykV — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) January 30, 2020

Also on the website, if kids or creatives are looking for something to do with their abundance of free time, Duffy is making PDF versions of some of his art available online to download.

That page is available here.