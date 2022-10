Emporia’s Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia.

This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street.

The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with hundreds of visitors lining the street, many in costume.