Pilots shaping roster at main camp

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots are in Independence, Missouri this weekend for their main camp. The camp features 80 players split into four teams. The roster will be cut down to 40 players for Sunday’s all-star game before the Pilots cut down to a 30 man roster.

“Main camp really provides us the first opportunity for us to see how players have progressed throughout the summer, players that we’ve tendered, traded for, drafted, or players that we’ve identified over the course of the last 12 months throughout recruiting and scouting,” says Pilots head coach Simon Watson. “It’s definitely a great opportunity for them to prove what they can do, but it’s great for our staff to get some evaluation done.”

Returning player Austin McCarthy added, “There’s a lot of young talent here. We started yesterday first game, right off the bat I noticed the pace was high and all the young guys are bringing a lot of speed to the table.”

This weekend’s camp includes two players from Topeka, Ryan Raff and Lane Snell.