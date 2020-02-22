Planning ahead best way to prepare your garden for spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local garden center is preparing for its busy season in March.

Skinner Garden Store Inc., located on lower Silver Lake Rd, has been in Topeka for 60 years.

They said January and February are some of their slower months because of the cold weather but are anxiously waiting for spring to arrive.

Although spring crops like potatoes, kale, and cauliflower won’t be ready to plant until mid-march, they say home gardeners should start planning their crops now.

Skinner Garden said you can plan your garden by thinking about things like location, specific plants you want to grow and getting questions you may have regarding their upkeep answered.

They said planning ahead will give your spring garden the best chance at longevity.

If you are new to gardening though, the center’s owner, Cameron Rees, said to expect a learning curve and start small.

“Always tell people, if you’re not killing plants, you’re not gardening,” Rees said. “And once you start gardening you understand that that’s really true. You’ve got to be willing to kind of try some things and learn from trial and error.”

You can check out Skinner Gardens and a number of other booths on the last day of the Kansas Garden Show on Sunday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.