Topeka man enters plea in Jackson Co. child sex case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man entered into a plea agreement after being arrested last July as part of an investigation regarding allegations of sex crimes involving a child. This canceled a jury trial that was set for next month.

Jamie Woltje, 29, pleaded no contest Aug. 9 in Jackson County District Court of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. Woltje had faced two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. His sentencing was set for Sept. 27.

Woltje was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018 following an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving a child under 14 in March 2015 in Holton.