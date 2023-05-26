What We’re Tracking

Pleasant evening ahead

Warm Memorial Day weekend

Hit-or-miss storm chances early next week

Tonight, mostly clear skies can be expected with our humidity staying relatively low. A light breeze will remain out of the east making for an overall pleasant night ahead. It should be a great evening to get outside and enjoy your Friday night.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages leading into Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

The isolated storm chances continue through early next week as temperatures gradually warm. By the middle of next week, we should see temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush