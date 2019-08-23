Pleasant temperatures this weekend with a few chances of rain

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of clouds again tonight

Isolated storm chances through the weekend

Cooler air arrives next week

Another round of clouds passing through the area tonight will keep it partly to mostly cloudy through the night and into part of Saturday. Low temperatures dip into the upper 60s for Saturday morning, before climbing back to around 80° by Saturday afternoon. Most areas should stay dry, but a few storms are possible by afternoon and evening.

Another chance for showers and storms moves in later on Sunday, then into Sunday night and Monday. Humidity may climb up a bit on Monday along with a brief warming. Highs on Sunday in the lower 80s, then middle 80s on Monday before we finally see a push of drier air moving our way.

Tuesday should be pleasant with a break in the humidity and highs in lower 80s. Rain chances won’t stay away too long with a few showers or storms on Wednesday followed by a longer stretch of cooler weather late next week.

