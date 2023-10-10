What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy conditions

Next storm system arrives by Thursday

Windy and cooler by the weekend

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as overnight temperatures drop into the middle 50s to lower 60s. There is a chance of isolated showers for a small portion of the area but overall conditions will remain dry overnight. For Wednesday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will be a little windier with wind gusts up to 25-30mph.

Thursday looks to even windier as our next storm system moves in. The area may see wind gusts as high as 40mph prior to our cold front’s arrival. This will increase rain chances for Thursday with the possibility of a few storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

After a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler! Friday does look to feel rather chilly, though, as our winds will be breezy out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, clouds may hang around and obscure the eclipse viewing early Saturday before clearing later in the day. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller