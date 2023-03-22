GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews responded to an explosion in Great Bend around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

In an interview with Great Bend’s KVBG radio, the police said an explosion happened in the 700 block of 10th Street at a home near the Baltzell Motel. One man is in critical condition. Some traffic has been blocked to preserve what police called a “crime scene.”

The state fire marshal’s office is now leading the investigation along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Officials say only one lane of U.S. Highway 56 east of Great Bend is closed, but drivers should still expect delays.

KSN News will continue to follow this story throughout the day.