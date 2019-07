TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday 16-year-old Zachary Jacob McFall turned himself in to police in connection with Thursday’s deadly shooting.

Topeka Police were searching for McFall after 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney was shot and killed in the 400 block of 37th street on Thursday night.

On Friday they asked for the public’s help in finding him. On Saturday night they said he turned himself in.

McFall was taken to the Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for 1st degree murder.