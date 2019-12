TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a driver for possible intoxication that may have led to a Sunday evening crash.

The crash happened near the Adams exit on I-70 around 4:30 P.M. Police said 2 cars were involved.

They are investigating one of those drivers for possible intoxication. There were minor injuries reported.

The exit was closed while crews investigated, but it is now back open.