MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is trying to identify people they believe are connected to electronics thefts.

The police department posted these pictures on their Facebook page on Sunday:

Surveillance Picture 1 Courtesy: RCPD

They said those people are connected to around 30 electronic devices stolen that were from Best Buy.

If you have any information about who they might be, please contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.