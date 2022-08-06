The mugshot of Dylan Dean Thomas. (Photo courtesy of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery.

At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St.

The Topeka Police Department wants to speak with Dylan Dean Thomas, 31, in reference to the Aggravated Battery investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Thomas should contact Detective E. Hren at 785-368-9509 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.