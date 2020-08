TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a shooting in west Topeka late Wednesday night.

Police went to the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard just after 11:30 on reports of gunshots, according to the Topeka Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was shot and killed on scene. As of 1:00 a.m. Thursday, parts of Gage Boulevard remain blocked off to traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide details as they become available.