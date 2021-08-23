Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed

HAYS (AP) — Police in western Kansas say a man is dead after he was accidentally shot over the weekend by a roommate.

Police say the shooting happened late Friday night in Hays when first responders were called to a home for a shooting. Arriving Hays police officers and Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was rushed to a Hays hospital, where he later died. Investigators say one of the man’s roommates was trying to repair a gun when it unexpectedly fired, shooting the victim in the head. Investigators have ruled the shooting accidental.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.