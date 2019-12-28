Police searching for man suspected of robbing Topeka Bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for the man suspected of robbing INTRUST Bank in Topeka on Saturday morning.

Topeka police said that around 11:30 on Saturday a man came into INTRUST bank on Topeka boulevard with a handgun. He stole an undisclosed amount of money and then fled in one of the bank clerk’s cars.

Topeka Police and the FBI are investigating. Anytime a bank is robbed FBI assist in the investigation because it is a federal crime.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update this article as more information becomes available.

