Police searching for two men after armed robbery at Dollar General

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a Dollar General.

Topeka Police said the call came in around 9 p.m. for a robbery at the Dollar General at 45th and California Streets.

Clerks from the store said both of the robbers were black men. One man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red, black, and white bandana. The other men was wearing a black mask, a black jacket and blue jeans.

During the robbery the men were armed with a pistol. One of the men hit one of the clerks with the gun.

Then after the robbery both suspects took off on foot. Police officers and a K-9 unit are now searching for them.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will post updates as they become available.

