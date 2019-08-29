Police shot man after he killed step-grandmother, barricaded self in basement

SALINE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Salina man was shot and killed by police officers Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed his step-grandmother to death and refused to exit his home.

Salina Police officers responded to a call of a possible shooting in a Salina home around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they saw what appeared to be blood on the front porch. They entered the home and found Linda Kromer, 71, stabbed to death.

Officers then heard noises coming from the basement, where they found the door barricaded shut.

They were able to open the door partially and saw Jeremy Connolly, 28, armed with a large knife.

After releasing pepper spray into the room and repeatedly asking him to drop the knife, Connolly moved toward the officers while holding the knife.

Two Salina Police officers fired shots at Connelly, and he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Crime Scene Response Team is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.