TOPEKA (KSNT) – Certain intersections around the city have been temporarily closed while police conduct training.

The Topeka Police Department Motorcycle Unit is doing escort training for funeral processions, dignitaries, parades and more this afternoon. City Spokesperson Rosie Nichols said the training will be held until 2 p.m.

A viewer-submitted video shows the intersection at 29th and Wanamaker blocked by a motorcycle cop while police conduct training.