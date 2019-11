TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People around Topeka have been noticing a strange billboard along the highway.

The billboard has a picture of a blonde woman with the words “call me baby.” It also has a phone number and the name Kim petras.

According to genius.com , Petras is a pop singer. She recently released a song called ‘Got My Number’ where she sings the same number that’s on the billboard.

That number actually belongs to her friend: another singer named Jesse Saint John.”