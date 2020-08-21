Possession of loaded firearm, meth leads to two arrests, deputies say

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and a woman are under arrest Friday morning for charges including felony possession of a firearm, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old driver Frank Robinson on charges of:

  • Aggravated criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Driving while suspended

Deputites also arrested passenger Lori Hause, 44, on charges of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of SW Van Buren St. where they located a loaded handgun and meth, according to a news release.

Both Robinson and Hause were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories