Possession of loaded firearm, meth leads to two arrests, deputies say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and a woman are under arrest Friday morning for charges including felony possession of a firearm, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old driver Frank Robinson on charges of:

Aggravated criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Driving while suspended

Deputites also arrested passenger Lori Hause, 44, on charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of SW Van Buren St. where they located a loaded handgun and meth, according to a news release.

Both Robinson and Hause were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.