Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing teen girl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen girl.

Deputies said 17-year-old Bryona Wooten went missing on Friday night around 5 p.m. She was last seen in the Timber Creek II housing area in rural Manhattan.

Wooten was wearing a gray and purple K-State hat, a yellow tank top, black gym shorts, a black knee brace. She may have been carrying a gray Nike backpack and a basketball.

Wooten may have a medical condition, according to officials. They also believe she may be a runaway.

If you know anything about Bryona Wooten, you should call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785)457-3353.