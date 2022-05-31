TOPEKA (KSNT) – With high winds and storm conditions in the area, some people are without power from tree branches knocking into power lines.

Utility company Evergy said the best thing to do in that situation is reach out to your provider when debris takes out your power line – instead of trying to solve the issue yourself.

The risk of power lines being knocked out increases during storm-like conditions. Every recommends if a tree limb falls on a power line or becomes caught in one, report it immediately so crews can safely remove it.

Even on holidays like Memorial Day, they’re working around the clock, ready to make repairs.

If it seems like you could get a branch down yourself, there’s still danger in trying to fix it yourself.

“Any power line, whether it’s overhead or if you see a downed power line, you should assume it’s energized, and that could cause an electric shock,” Every External Communications Manager Gina Penzig said. “That’s a hazard, that could cause injury and even be fatal. So it’s important that you have a trained professional take care of that.”

The most effective way to report an outage is through Evergy’s website, or by calling 800-LIGHT-KS.