Power outages could last 60 to 90 minutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a statement released to the media Evergy notified the public that outages have begun due to extreme weather conditions and the demand for power.

The targeted outages could last 30 to 60 minutes, but may increase to 60 or 90 minutes to meet the requirements of the Southwest Power Pool.

The outages will rotate according to Evergy.

Evergy is asking customers to conserve energy: