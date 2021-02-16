Power outages could last 60 to 90 minutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a statement released to the media Evergy notified the public that outages have begun due to extreme weather conditions and the demand for power.
The targeted outages could last 30 to 60 minutes, but may increase to 60 or 90 minutes to meet the requirements of the Southwest Power Pool.
The outages will rotate according to Evergy.
Evergy is asking customers to conserve energy:
- Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space
heaters.
- Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
- When possible, delay non-essential uses of energy washing drying clothes,
washing dishes and bathing to non-peak hours, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Use low-temperature cooking methods and avoid opening the oven door if it’s on.