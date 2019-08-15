Power outages, hail damage left in wake of storms moving through NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas faces an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday evening, resulting in some damage as they begin to roll through.

The enhanced risk means there are numerous severe storms possible. There is also a potential for significantly severe wind gusts throughout the evening, according to Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Nemaha Emergency Management reported trees are down on county roads from the storms. Corn and bean crops were also damaged from the hail and wind between Berwick and Bern, northwest of Sabetha.

There have been reports of serious hail damage in Hiawatha, as well.

Power lines have also been reported down in Brown Co., resulting in a loss of power for some in that area.

Chief Stormtrack Meteorologist Matt Miller predicted another round of storms for late Thursday into Thursday night. He said storms are expected to fire up in the early evening hours over North Central Kansas and expand east-southeast.

Viewers have been submitting storm photos throughout the afternoon, which can be seen below. To submit your own, click here.

Clouds moving east of Sabetha, KS. Source: Glenn Sander

Photo from Mercer, KS. Source: Joyce Shirley

Storm moving in Sabetha, KS. Source: David Shaw