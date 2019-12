TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re looking for something outside of the box on New Year’s Eve, how about bull riding.

The Stormont Vail Events center will host the “Xtreme bulls” event on New Year’s Eve in Landon Arena.

Riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will go against some of the best bulls in the country.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $10.