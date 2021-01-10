President Trump orders American flags to be flown at half-staff, honoring U.S. Capitol Police officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The Kansas Chamber released its 2021 legislative agenda Sunday, a plan filled with ideas to strengthen the state's business community and continue to grow the job market.

“A new year brings excitement and opportunity for our wonderful state to accomplish great things, together, for a better Kansas," said Alan Cobb, Chamber President and CEO. "The Chamber and its members look forward to working with Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature to determine on how Kansas can deliver better government for less and eliminate the barriers that continue to hold our state back."