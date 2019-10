KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Wide receiver Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Former Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle scored his first career touchdown in the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The touchdown came on a 27-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter.

Pringle finished the game with a career-high 103 yards receiving on six catches.