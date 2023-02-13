TOPEKA (KSNT) – Young professionals from across the state gathered in Topeka for a first of its kind event.

Monday was Young Professionals Day at the capital. Forge Topeka has had this event in the works for a couple of years. The event builds civic engagement while bringing together young professionals from around the state.

Each professional also had the opportunity to meet with elected officials from their communities.

“We thought, ‘how cool would it be to get Kansas young professionals from all across the state in one room together networking, brainstorming, trying to fix some of the issues we see in our communities,'” Executive Director of Forge Young Talent Rhett Flood said.

Forge is looking forward to building upon the foundation from Monday’s first event.