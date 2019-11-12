Proposal suggests raising Topeka water utility rates for 5 years in a row

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans may see a bump in their water bill if city council members decide to approve a new proposal.

At their November 19th meeting the council is scheduled to discuss a proposal that suggests increasing water utility rates for 5 years in a row.

The proposal increases would look like this:

2021 – 9% increase for water, 1% for wastewater, 9% for stormwater

2022 – 9% increase for water, 1% for wastewater, 9% for stormwater

2023 – 9% increase for water, 1% for wastewater, 9% for stormwater

2024 – 8% increase for water, 1% for wastewater, 8% for stormwater

2025 – 8% increase for water, 1% for wastewater, 8% for stormwater

The city worked with engineering consultant company Black & Veatch over the past year to come up with this specific plan.

The proposal would direct the extra money towards maintaining and investing in city infrastructure.

You can read the full proposal here.