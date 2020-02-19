Proposed bill would require schools to compile a ‘bullying report’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers want to keep people informed on bullying in schools. A bill is being discussed that would require school districts to publish policies and procedures for students, parents, and even staff on how to detect and report bullying.

The bill also requires districts to compile a yearly report on all bullying incidents that occurred over a school year, per building in the district. This report would also include if any disciplinary action was taken.

“It really helps the school district, as well as that Board of Education, to determine, ‘is what we’re doing right now working? Or do we need to take another approach,'” explained Senator Molly Baumgardner, (R) Louisburg.

Senator Baumgardner says this bill creates transparency between schools and families on, what is normally, a difficult topic.

The bill was discussed in the Senate Education Committee, no action has been taken on the bill yet.