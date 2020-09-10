‘Public backlash’ and threats delay hearing for local teacher and coach charged with sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hearing for the former Seaman teacher and coach charged with sexual exploitation of minors has been delayed until Sept. 24.

The preliminary hearing scheduled for today for Jeff Pierce was postponed after his attorney told the court they need additional time to propose a release plan for Pierce after “constant media attention” and “public backlash.”

“The nature of the allegations, the extraordinary media attention and the hostility of some members of the public, especially online, constitute good cause for continuing the detention hearing,” Chris Joseph, Pierce’s Topeka attorney, said in a court filing. Joseph said Pierce’s family has received threats.

Pierce was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The FBI said he was posing as a female and soliciting nude photographs from boys through various social media accounts.

If convicted, prosecutors said he faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each production count. For each possession count, Pierce could face up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Pierce was a teacher and coach in the Seaman and Auburn-Washburn districts in Topeka.