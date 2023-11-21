What We’re Tracking

Breezy and clear night

Cool for Thanksgiving

Colder weekend, few snow showers possible

Conditions will be relatively quiet tonight. The area will see a clear sky as overnight lows dip into the middle to upper 20s. The northwesterly wind will continue making its way through the area but should decrease to around 5mph.

The cooler, but seasonal, air does look stick around for Thanksgiving. We should have mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 50s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

Our next storm system moves in by late Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for some snow showers, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days, but just keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller