Rain chance tonight before a hot and muggy Tuesday







What We’re Tracking:

Rain chance overnight

Hot and muggy Tuesday

Cool down later this week

Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening before cloud cover begins to increase as we prepare for another round of rain. Areas of showers and storms can be expected overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning with overnight low temperatures dropping down into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will remain mostly dry but with the rain on the ground from the night before, the evaporation of the rain into the air will add to our already muggy conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s.

There is a *slight chance for rain on Wednesday but other than that temperatures start to slightly cool down towards the end of the work week.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

