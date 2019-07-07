Rain chances continue as muggy air stays with us







What We’re Tracking:

Dry tonight

Widespread rain chance Monday night

Muggy and warm Tuesday

We were able to catch a nice break from the rain over the past 24 hours as we have seen the return of the sun this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

We’ll remain partly cloudy heading into the overnight hours and mostly dry as well. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight.

Monday morning will start off dry but rain chances make a return in the afternoon as spotty showers may develop in portions across the viewing area. Otherwise clouds will increase leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures staying consistent in the upper 80s for the afternoon high.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when our next best widespread chance of rain is. Those rain chances will carry on into Tuesday morning along with a surge of moisture from the south bringing in muggy air to the viewing area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° but with dew point in the lower to middle 70s, heat index values will be in the upper 90s with some areas reaching 100°.

After Tuesday, rain chances seem to slim down and we catch a slight break from the muggy air.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

