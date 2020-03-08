Rain chances increase tonight as our temperatures stay above average

What We’re Tracking:

Windy throughout the evening

High fire danger remains

Rain and possible thunder tonight into Monday

Clouds will gradually increase through the evening, but winds will remain high. Showers begin to move in late, and a steady rain is likely just after sunset tonight into Monday with periods of heavy rainfall and possible rumbles of thunder throughout the early morning Monday.

Scattered showers continue through the lunch hour Monday before moving out during the afternoon from west to east. Because of the rain, temperatures for Monday will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend as we only make it up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday will remain breezy with northwesterly winds before we finally get a break from them during the evening hours.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet with temperatures still running about 10° above average but more rain may impact the area from time to time for the last half of the week.

Isolated showers look to be possible on Wednesday with maybe a few brief spotty showers possible Thursdday. Widespread rain is looking more and more likely for Saturday. Overall, not the best Spring Break forecast, but at least the temperatures will be pleasant!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





