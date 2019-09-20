Rain chances over the weekend causing flooding concerns

Tracking several round of rain over the weekend causing flooding concerns along with cooler temperatures looking to stay.

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers tonight

Strong storms late Saturday into early Sunday

Near normal temperature pattern ahead

Winds will continue to stay rather breezy throughout the overnight hours and into Saturday morning sustaining speeds of 15-20 mph from the South. Rain chances continue to increase throughout the night as well for the isolated showers can be expected across portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the overnight low.

Saturday looks to be our next best chance for scattered strong to severe storms. Biggest threats to be associated as these storms move through will first and foremost be flooding concerns. Rain looks to be steady Saturday night into Sunday morning leaving the threat of several inches to be dropped over a small period of time. Storms will be on the edge of the severe side of things so gusty winds along with some hail are possible with these storms. Temperatures will stay around average in the lower 80s for your afternoon high.

The chance for lingering showers and storms are likely Sunday morning throughout the lunch hour. Chances for rain start to diminish heading towards the afternoon hours as temperatures only warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Despite all of the storms over the weekend, the good news is that the cooler, around average temperatures for this time of year look to stay long term into the extended forecast as the start of Fall arrives on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



