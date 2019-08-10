Rain chances return overnight







What We’re Tracking:

Partly Cloudy this evening

Scattered Storms early Sunday

Hot & Humid through next week

We’ll continue stay mostly dry heading into the overnight hours as cloud cover begins to increase once again. Temperatures will drop down into the middle to upper 70s for your Sunday morning.

After Midnight is when our rain chances start to go up as scattered showers and storms look to enter the viewing area very early tomorrow morning. These storms will mostly be bringing heavy rainfall and some rumbles of thunder as well so you may wake up to some of these storms as they pass by.

The storms will move out late morning just before lunch time and the clouds should clear out as well as we become mostly sunny. Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s and with the fresh rain on the grain then evaporation, humidity level will be crazy and heat index values will once again return to the upper 90s if not near the triple digit mark.

A bit hotter on Monday with highs in the lower 90s east to middle/upper 90s west. However, that warming is short-lived as we look for highs to cool back into the 80s by Tuesday and the humidity to start backing off as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





