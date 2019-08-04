Rain chances return this week







What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear overnight

Heat and humidity stay

Rain chances return middle of the work week

Tonight we’ll continue to stay mostly clear as we head into the overnight hours as temperatures drop down into the upper 60s for your Monday morning while also staying dry throughout the night.

Monday temperatures will reach in the upper 80s, just shy of the 90° mark and most areas stay dry as there may be a few spotty showers but overall the next best chance for rain looks to be Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the next work week look to stay in the upper 80s with high humidity in place, increasing our rain chances for some isolated thunderstorms by the middle of the week for your Tuesday and Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





