Rain chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy tonight with overnight storms

Few showers Thursday

Another rain chance Friday

Clouds will continue to increase as we head into the overnight hours with our increasing chance of some well deserved rain across portions of the area. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the overnight hours with low temperatures dropping down into the lower 70s.

We’ll stay partly cloudy for your 4th of July holiday and for the majority of the day we’ll stay dry as well. There may be a few pop up showers around the middle of the day but as far as the evening goes when most are watching fireworks, things look to stay dry for your holiday festivities!

Thursday night into Friday morning may be our next best chance to receive some rain that could continue on into Friday. More like an of and on kind of thing where a few rounds of showers could move through throughout the day. Although we’ll start the day very muggy as storms move in, because of these storms potentially moving through on Friday, there is a chance for a slight cool down as we may get a *small break from the humidity!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

