Rain continues throughout the weekend







A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area until Saturday, July 6th at 12 p.m.

What We’re Tracking:

Storms continue to move through early this morning

Spotty showers possible this afternoon

More rain chances on Sunday

A line of thunderstorms have already moved through portions of the moving area and will continue to move east throughout the early part of the morning. Most of the development should be out of the way by late morning if not by lunch time.

There is a chance for some spotty showers and maybe a few isolated storms later this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as afternoon high temperatures will end up in the middle 80s.

Rain chances once again return on Sunday but will most likely hold off until the evening hours. Otherwise a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day and temperatures ending in the lower to middle 80s once again.

We should catch a slight break on Monday from the rain but there still is a chance for a few pop up showers for portions of the viewing area otherwise the next best chance of rain will be on Tuesday.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez