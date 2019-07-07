Rain not done yet

Tracking a few more rounds of rain to close out the weekend and into the start of next week.

What We’re Tracking:

Becoming partly cloudy overnight

Mostly dry Sunday

More rain chances on Monday

After the line of scattered storms moved through earlier this morning, we’ve remained mostly dry today and will continue to stay mostly dry overnight as we become partly cloudy. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers overnight but these pop ups should bring as heavy of rainfall as we saw in portions of the viewing area this morning. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s.

Sunday is now shaping to stay mostly dry and even mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A small chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon but after that it should be overall a nicer day as compared to what we saw this morning. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90° for your afternoon high.

A bigger rain chance returns on Monday as more showers and storms move through during the day. We’ll continue to track that throughout the weekend otherwise temperatures will cool down slightly to the lower to middle 80s.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

