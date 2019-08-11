Rain this morning before heat and humidity return

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered storms this morning

Hot and Muggy Sunday

Hot & Humid through next week

Scattered showers and storms continue to move through the area on this Sunday morning providing heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and quite the lightning show as well as it passes through the viewing area.

The storms will move out late morning just before lunch time and the clouds should clear out as well as we become mostly sunny. Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s and with the fresh rain on the ground then evaporating, humidity level will be crazy and heat index values will once again return to the upper 90s if not near the triple digit mark.

A bit hotter on Monday with highs in the lower 90s east to middle/upper 90s west. However, that warming is short-lived as we look for highs to cool back into the 80s by Tuesday and the humidity to start backing off as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

