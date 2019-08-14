RCPD dispatcher uses teaching experience to help people in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman who has worked in an inner-city school filled with violence is using that background to help people in need in Riley County.

Ceaven Evens has worked as a Riley County dispatcher for two years. She’s one of the first people to help those in need in Riley County.

Before becoming a dispatcher for the Riley County Law Enforcement Center she was a teacher, teaching at an inner-city school in Ohio.

“We had sexual abuse cases over there,” Ceaven said. “It was a pretty tough area. Not a lot of the shooting type things, but a lot of drug use and neglect for the kids.”

While teaching in Ohio, she learned the ins and outs of emotional support for those who need help. After five years of teaching there, she and her family moved around before settling in Manhattan. She then retired from teaching and looked for something new. So she took her teaching skills and used them as a dispatcher.

“I like talking to people,” Ceaven said. “I like trying to help them calm down.”

Ceaven’s teaching background has helped many people and officers get the help they need, stopping many tragedies happening in Riley County.

“We get calls from people that are having a crisis,” said Amanda Randazzo who works with Ceaven. “And I know that if she is the one taking the call, she will do everything to help them out. She spent her life devoted to helping others.”

“I want to make sure I got the help that was needed in the fastest way possible,” Ceaven said. “I want to be as accurate and efficient and getting the help to people as I can be.”

Within two years of being a dispatcher, Ceaven Evans always remembers the kids she once served in the inner city. Helping the callers the way she helped her students.

Although some days can be hard for Ceaven, some days can be a little unexpected, especially when you get a call about pigs on the side of the road.

Back in July, Riley County Police Department officers were sent to Tuttle Creek and Kimball Ave. for a call on pigs in the street. Ceaven was the one who made the call to the officers, with the help of the other dispatchers.

