RCPD, Manhattan Fire, Riley County EMS go head to head for 16th Battle of the Badges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s that time of year again, where Manhattan and Riley County officials go head to head, to help save others lives.

The 16th annual Battle of the Badges in Manhattan started today. The Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS took to the streets asking people to donate blood. Whoever has the most blood donors gets to take home a Red Cross trophy.

But the friendly competition all comes down to saving others in need of blood.

“These agencies see it first hand when they get on scene to a car accident,” said Kristi Ingalls with the American Red Cross. “Or any kind of thing where they’re going to be with anybody who needs that kind of blood. So they’re helping raise that awareness out to the community that this is something that’s needed, this is something we’re a part of.”

Ingalls also said they are in desperate need for blood donations, especially for O-positive and O-negative.

Spots are still available Tuesday. To sign up, click here.